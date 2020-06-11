Op-Ed: Prosecutors of All Colors Perpetuate Racial Disparities in Our Criminal Justice System

“If we are innocent, free us. If we are guilty, convict and sentence us fairly.”

This was the call for equality made by a group of black prosecutors who work in Santa Clara County, as I do. These prosecutors were responding to a growing belief that district attorney offices are just as responsible for the racist and violent policing practices that have inspired the recent wave of protests around the world.

These black prosecutors wholeheartedly deny that their office, and others like it, “are actively, affirmatively and proudly dehumanizing black people.” They ask their critics: “If this is how you view all prosecutors, are we, as black prosecutors, ‘race-traitors’ in your opinion, or are you saying that black people can’t or shouldn’t play a role in the criminal justice system in a way to overcome systemic racism?”

I understand their anger. I share in that anger. I am a black public defender.

Most of what I do is in direct opposition to prosecutors. But even as a black public defender, I have faced some of the same criticisms about being complicit in a criminal justice system that creates, perpetuates and furthers disastrous racial disparities. I have been accused of being a “race-traitor” and a “public pretender,” secretly working with the police and prosecution to ensure my clients end up incarcerated. As a black person working within the criminal justice system, these types of attacks are unavoidable.

I also have deep respect for black prosecutors. Even though the nature of our jobs means we are always in opposition to each other, I know they have had to work harder than their white counterparts to get to where they were. They were able to convince a system designed to see black people as less than human, that they are in fact humans.

Indeed, they convinced that system that they are humans capable enough to take part in running that same system. That takes intelligence and that takes courage. I see these black prosecutors, and I love them.

I have not seen, however, any black prosecutor using their unique position to actively support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Instead, I have seen prosecutors of all colors with caseloads filled with the George Floyds who were lucky enough to survive their encounter with the police, only to be charged with “resisting arrest” or “battery on an officer.”

I have seen prosecutors of all colors insist on convictions for those charges specifically because one of those offenses can act as a bar against suing the police for their brutality.

I see prosecutors of all colors refuse to call black people by their names in court, furthering the dehumanization that black people go through whenever they encounter the criminal justice system.

I see prosecutors of all colors get angry and frustrated at black people when their attorneys convince a judge to throw out evidence because a police officer violated the Constitution. I see prosecutors of all colors coach officers on how to testify to ensure that evidence will not be thrown out next time those officers violate the law.

I also do not see the picture of justice these black prosecutors are trying to paint. “If we are innocent, free us. If we are guilty, convict and sentence us fairly.”

That may be what these black prosecutors want in our county, but their years of service have not provided anything like that.

Black people represent 2 percent of the population in my county, but represent 12 percent of the people the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office sent to prison. For comparison, white people represent 21 percent of the people sent to prison but represent 34 percent of the total population.

This math does not paint a picture of equality. Instead it shows us that for black people in my county, the proportional prison population is six times the total population while the proportional prison population for white people is six tenths the total population. Black people are not convicted and sentenced fairly in my county.

It is important to recognize that these numbers are taken directly from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office directly. They have issued a report on racial disparities in the justice system in our county. While I have no reason to doubt the validity of these numbers, this is their own report. They chose what data to share and how the internal “studies” were conducted. Yet, these numbers still paint a clear picture of racial injustice.

These black prosecutors are not wrong for claiming they should not be condemned because of these racial disparities. They are not “race traitors,” and their office is better because of the work they do. None of that changes the role that prosecution plays in perpetuating the racial disparities and racial brutality that have inspired outrage and protest across our nation. Prosecutors of all colors are complicit.

So, to all black prosecutors, please understand that black people need you. But we need to you to join us in our call for true justice. We need to recognize what polling tells us that 87 percent of black people have already recognized: the U.S. criminal justice system treats black people less fairly. I wish I could believe your office was somehow different. But I have eyes, and they have been open. So please, tell your bosses to listen the pleas of black people. Tell them they need to do things different.

“If we are innocent, free us. If we are guilty, convict and sentence us fairly.”

Tell your bosses to make this our reality.

William Brotherson is a Santa Clara County deputy public defender. Opinions are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of San Jose Inside. Send op-ed pitches to [email protected].