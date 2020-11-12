Letter: It’s Time to End Gerrymandering

Dear Editor,
If this past election has taught us anything, it’s that each of our votes truly matters and must be counted. To make sure that a fair election process happens every time, we must have fair electoral maps and end the practice of gerrymandering.
We all need to play an active role in how our political maps are drawn during the upcoming redistricting process.
Redistricting is the process of redrawing our districts to reflect the change in our population recorded by the Census, which occurs every 10 years.
Gerrymandering happens when politicians manipulate this process in order to draw electoral maps that ensure their party wins more districts which are out of proportion to the actual percentage of the population.
Gerrymandering changes the value and weight of every vote.
It’s unfair and it’s cheating—no matter which party tries it.
Our political system is broken and politicians are making it worse by using gerrymandering to ensure they get re-elected. Gerrymandering contributes to hyper-partisanship in our politics and allows politicians to pander to special interests, but ignore the people they represent.
Next year is important because we the people can call and lobby our elected officials as they draw maps. We can demand and attend hearings. We can make it known that it’s time to end gerrymandering. I’m asking my neighbors to join me and push for fair maps.
Sincerely,
ISRA AHMAD
San Jose
I couldn’t agree more.
We should be using a software program that would divide the state into compact areas of equal population that have the shortest possible total border length. No human input. None.
FACT CHECK: True.
Isra is correct.
Ending gerrymandering would be an important reform.
But there is MUCH, MUCH more to be done to make California a functioning pluralist society founded on rule of law.
I’m not sure, but I suspect that the insiders have arranged that undoing gerrymandering would be very, very difficult. It would probably require a vote of the people to pass a constitutional amendment, a very high hurdle.
Speaking of election reforms, maybe a good election reform for Santa Clara County would be to stop using proprietary, non-transparent voting system software that creates voters out of thin air and allocates their votes using a “weighted race allocation method” feature.
> https://www.sccgov.org/sites/rov/Documents/CW2232168%20Dominion%20Final.pdf
A lengthy, but lucid explanation of how MIT Professor Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai discovered irregularities in the Michigan Presidential voting.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ztu5Y5obWPk
FYI, Twitter baron Jack Dorsey will probably complain that “claims of voter fraud are disputed”.
We know, Jack. Just go away and leave us alone.