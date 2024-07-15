In Wake of Trump Assassination Attempt, San Jose Mayor Calls for End to Political Violence

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan released the following statement on Sunday:

“Like all Americans, I am shocked and horrified by the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania yesterday.

“I’m thankful former President Trump was not seriously injured, or worse, and sickened to hear that a bystander was killed in front of his family and two others were seriously harmed.

“There’s no room for political violence in our nation. Irrespective of our political parties and beliefs, as Americans we must commit ourselves to settling our disagreements using the tools of democracy–rational debate, the popular vote, the judicial system–and never through violence.

“Our family is praying for those killed and injured yesterday, and for their families; for the law enforcement agents whose action prevented further tragedy; and for a world in which all of us do better in showing our respect and love for one another. The fate of our nation, and our form of government, depends upon it.”