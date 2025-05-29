Year’s First Spare the Air Alert Issued for Friday

The Bay Area Air District today issued the season’s first Spare the Air alert for Friday.

High temperatures, combined with motor vehicle exhaust, will create “elevated levels of ozone,” or smog, the district reported in a press release.

The agency announced about 11:45 a.m. that the smog level for the region is expected to be unhealthy on Friday. The alert forbids people from burning wood and urges them to avoid driving to reduce pollution.

Spare the Air Alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain, the district warned.

“ It can trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs, and worsen bronchitis and emphysema. Long-term exposure can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful for young children, seniors, and those with respiratory and heart conditions,” the statement read.

The district cautioned that outdoor exercise should be undertaken only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.

It encouraged Bay Area residents to check their air quality by:

Signing up for text alerts by texting the word “START” to the number 81757

Calling 1-877-4NO-BURN

Visiting www.sparetheair.org or www.baaqmd.gov

Signing up for e-mail alerts at www.sparetheair.org/alerts

Downloading the Spare the Air iPhone or Android app

The Bay Area Air District is the regional agency responsible for protecting air quality in the nine-county Bay Area.

The first extreme hot day of 2025 is expected to arrive Friday, according to the National Weather Service. In San Jose, the thermometer was likely to reach 90 degrees this afternoon, 96 degrees on Friday and 93 degrees Saturday.