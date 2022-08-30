Woman Accused of Hate Crime in Attack on Mountain View Pedestrian

A 43-year-old woman faces hate crime charges for allegedly attacking a young woman wearing a hijab and calling her a "terrorist" in Mountain View last month, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Attosa Biglari, whom the district attorney described as a transient, faces more than a year in prison if found guilty for hate crime and battery charges. Biglari also has charges against her for a June 24 incident in which she allegedly threatened a woman with a pair of scissors.

Mountain View police said they responded to reports of an unprovoked attack in downtown Mountain View July 1.

In a statement, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said an 18-year-old woman was walking by herself on Castro Street when a woman began screaming at her, calling her a "”terrorist” and said she was “hacking” her. The woman allegedly approached the young woman, grabbed her headscarf and began pulling it.

Two witnesses state in court filings that the woman pushed the victim against a wall and grabbed her neck. The two witnesses proceeded to help the victim as Biglari fled on a bicycle and was later arrested by police, prosecutors said.

Biglari was to arraigned today at 1:30pm in Palo Alto.

“We have no tolerance for those whose intolerance crosses the line into criminality and violence,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. “Hate has no home in Santa Clara County. We also commend the courage of the two women who quickly stepped forward to assist the victim. They are wonderful examples of the national campaign slogan against hate -- 'If you see something, say something.’ “