WATCH: Goat Herd Runs Loose in San Jose’s Silver Creek Area

A herd of about 200 goats stormed the affluent suburbs of Silver Creek Tuesday. Video of the rampage shot by local resident Terry Roelands and first shared with the Mercury News has since gone viral. Check it out.
So we have an alternative to Running of the Bulls…
Firefighting goats?
Makes a lot of sense in a state overgrown with unmanaged forests.
Whose firefighting goats?