WATCH: Goat Herd Runs Loose in San Jose’s Silver Creek Area

A herd of about 200 goats stormed the affluent suburbs of Silver Creek Tuesday. Video of the rampage shot by local resident Terry Roelands and first shared with the Mercury News has since gone viral. Check it out.

