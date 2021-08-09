VTA Union Says Managers Are Pressing Too Hard to Return to San Jose Offices

This story has been updated with responses from the VTA.
One of the four unions that represents Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employees has posted a statement complaining that some transit workers are being unfairly pushed to return to VTA offices.
“We are demanding that managers continue to keep as many employees as possible working from home,” said a letter published on the website of the Service Employees International Union 521, directed at the VTA.
"VTA employees have been under an enormous amount of pressure and unanticipated challenges since the beginning of the COVID pandemic," the VTA said in an email response to San Jose Inside. "Add to that environment a hard-hitting cyber-attack only to be followed by the horrendous tragedy at our Guadalupe Light Rail Yard that will influence everything we do moving forward."
"The allegations brought forward in the recent petition presented to the VTA Board of Directors is being independently and thoroughly investigated by a third party," said VTA spokesperson Stacey Handler Ross.
VTA light-rail service continues to be suspended, as the mass transit agency is still reeling from the murders of nine VTA employees May 26 by a co-worker who shot and killed himself.
TA offices have officially been open for employees to return to work since July 6. Handler Ross said, "many employees are back to work at the River Oaks headquarters since the County Health Department lifted the Stay at Home order earlier this summer."
She said VTA employees have been working from home for the past year and a half because of the pandemic and the subsequent Stay at Home order from the Public Health Department, "and had nothing to do with the event of May 26."
"VTA employees who have been home since that event are Guadalupe Division employees who were given administrative leave after the shooting," she said in an email. "They are currently being brought back to work in phases."
At a VTA board meeting last week, SEIU 521 also presented VTA with a petition from information technology workers complaining about poor treatment from transit management since the mass shooting.
The SEIU statement cited these “ongoing issues” affecting VTA workers that are unresolved:
- “County orders recommending that staff work from home have not been changed. Why has VTA management's position changed? What is the business reason that supersedes the county health orders to continue keeping VTA employees working from home?
- “Managers are making arbitrary decisions about bringing staff back to the office without discussing it with our union and its union members who need to re-arrange care for their children.
- “What has prompted VTA to increase the number of days working in the office, arbitrarily? Our VTA employees were fully working from home for months and bringing them back to the office will not only demoralize us during these times but will affect our productivity as well.
- “As people are being brought back, this is suddenly creating issues amongst employees and supervisors. We believe it is most effective to continue with the work-from-home plan in place for most VTA employees.
- “Staff may start becoming very comfortable around each other at work. This can start the spread of the COVID-19 virus when/if staff stops paying attention, such as wearing masks and social distancing.
- “The use of the common areas is increased once you have everyone back to work. This will definitely increase the possibility of the spread of the COVID-19 virus at the office.
- “Schools have not re-opened and kids are distance-learning from home. Many parents have been able to continue working from home and be there physically for their kids. And some parents have been able to rotate with a spouse or partner the days they are working from home so that someone is always home helping the children learn.”
VTA should encourage working from home for congestion management, to fight global warming and to provide more housing. See
After a year of COVID Work-At-Home Vacation – it is getting harder and harder to get employees back to work – even the teachers unions are working the angles to not go back to class. County and City Governments had a nice Excuse to limit services, not answer phones, or return emails for over a year. If their services are so UN-ESSENTIAL then maybe we can do without that much Bureaucracy and let the private sector handle more of it.
“US employees are Leading the pack both in terms of the amount still working remotely, and Productivity DECLINES…
85% are still away from the office and their Overall Productivity has Dropped by 14%”
“European countries that have Largely ENDED Remote Work programs have shown large productivity increases:
France has seen total productivity increase by 113%,
Italy by 100%,
and the Netherlands by 52%.
The report attributes these changes not only to less non-work responsibilities, like childcare, but also due to improved tech support while in the office.”
actually we should shut down vta completely and pay the union rank and file to not work for 5 years, then they’re on their own. like old school no-show union jobs. staying home and doing nothing has to cost less than this
privatize the buses and if you are really poor, subsidize a uber trip in the worst corner cases
it has to be cheaper that way and empty light rail cars won’t make me miss left hand lights anymore, which really tweaks my twerk
We are paying people to stay home and not operate public transportation.
I love this idea. Maybe you could hire all the homeless and pay them not to show up.
Problem solved.
I like the idea of shutting it down permanently. If we can go five months without anyone noticing that the service isn’t running, clearly, this isn’t a service that is needed and we don’t have anyone who seems to want to work there anyway. Like was suggested, pay everyone 5 years’ salary including overtime and just shut down the money pit. Taxpayers will save hundreds of millions.
AGAIN — stop this [stuff]. Get the trains running again, and those who have to be on site, get your [selves] on site, now.
One year is better than five. In practice, a lump sum like those in private companies get in place of pensions is suitable, at a retirement age close to if not over seventy.
One can get a sense of VTA’s resentment of the public whom they supposedly serve and who now pays most of them to sit at home. Just read the sign on the front of every bus. “NO MASK NO RIDE”.
They could have chosen a polite phrase such as “MASKS PLEASE” or “MASKS REQUIRED”.
I’ve yet to see a store with a sign on the door that says “NO MASK NO ENTER”. Why not? Because it’s rude and they don’t want to alienate their customers.
It’s pretty obvious that VTA doesn’t give a damn about THEIR customers. They don’t need us. Well you know what. We don’t need them. Dissolve VTA.
Remote work is here to stay The Covid pandemic demonstrated that remote work is not only doable, but that productivity is high and companies can achieve substantial savings to boot. For some workers, there are some encouraging signs that remote work is here to stay. For example, CNBC recently reported“Facebook CEOMark Zuckerberg announced that the company will allow all full-time employees to work from home if their jobs can be done remotely.” People don’t realize it, but VTA has many office workers who can be productive working from home. The only positive thing about COVID-19 was that air quality improved and congestion went away as people started working from home.
Public agencies, led by the “Congestion Management Agencies,” could be leading the push for remote work. The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) maintains this county’s Congestion Management Program (CMP), in accordance with California Government Code 65088. The intent of this legislation is to develop a comprehensive transportation improvement program among local jurisdictions that will reduce traffic congestion and improve land use decision-making and air quality.
Government Code 65088, subsection (e), states “In order to develop the California economy to its full potential, it is intended that federal, state, and local agencies join with transit districts, business, private and environmental interests to develop and implement comprehensive strategies needed to develop appropriate responses to transportation needs.” Furthermore, the VTA board passed Resolution 2020.02.04 last year, declaring a “climate emergency.” The “resolved” paragraph 2 of the resolution reads: “VTA staff will evaluate administrative procedures to incorporate the consideration of climate change impacts for all relevant proposed policies, programs, or actions approved by the Board of Directors.” Shortly thereafter, in a staff meeting, employees were requested to take action to fight global warming. Despite this, VTA is one of the organizations requiring staff to return to the office in seeming contradiction to the Resolution 2020.02.04, Government Code 65088, and the instructions given to staff to fight global warming.
Why require office workers to contribute to the region’s traffic congestion when alternatives like remote work are available? Were congestion or climate change impacts considered when drafting this policy, as required by Resolution 2020.02.04 and Government Code 65088? Why is VTA not encouraging remote work wherever feasible? Government Code 65088 requires VTA to “implement comprehensive strategies” to solve congestion. VTA Board policy officially recognizes that there is a climate emergency. Therefore VTA should be encouraging everyone to work from home, starting with its own staff. Now is the time to contact your elected officials and urge them to direct VTA to live up to its obligations under Government Code Section 65088(e) and Resolution 2020.02.04 by allowing its staff to work remotely.
Remote work options have been around for years but work from home in its current state is not a scaleable option for most innovative companies. ‘The Productivity Pitfalls of working from home in the age of COVID-19’.. (Stanford economist Nicholas Bloom).. The Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research reports the “Global work-from-home movement…due to COVID-19 …could actually Generate a World-Wide Productivity Slump – threatening economic growth for many years.”
“In-person collaboration is necessary for creativity and innovation, Bloom says. His research has shown that face-to-face meetings are essential for developing new ideas and keeping staff motivated and focused.”
A “..collapse in office face time will lead to a slump in innovation,” Bloom says.
“The new ideas we are losing today could show up as fewer new products in 2021 and beyond, lowering long-run growth.”