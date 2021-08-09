VTA Union Says Managers Are Pressing Too Hard to Return to San Jose Offices

This story has been updated with responses from the VTA.

One of the four unions that represents Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employees has posted a statement complaining that some transit workers are being unfairly pushed to return to VTA offices.

“We are demanding that managers continue to keep as many employees as possible working from home,” said a letter published on the website of the Service Employees International Union 521, directed at the VTA.

"VTA employees have been under an enormous amount of pressure and unanticipated challenges since the beginning of the COVID pandemic," the VTA said in an email response to San Jose Inside. "Add to that environment a hard-hitting cyber-attack only to be followed by the horrendous tragedy at our Guadalupe Light Rail Yard that will influence everything we do moving forward."

"The allegations brought forward in the recent petition presented to the VTA Board of Directors is being independently and thoroughly investigated by a third party," said VTA spokesperson Stacey Handler Ross.

VTA light-rail service continues to be suspended, as the mass transit agency is still reeling from the murders of nine VTA employees May 26 by a co-worker who shot and killed himself.

TA offices have officially been open for employees to return to work since July 6. Handler Ross said, "many employees are back to work at the River Oaks headquarters since the County Health Department lifted the Stay at Home order earlier this summer."

She said VTA employees have been working from home for the past year and a half because of the pandemic and the subsequent Stay at Home order from the Public Health Department, "and had nothing to do with the event of May 26."

"VTA employees who have been home since that event are Guadalupe Division employees who were given administrative leave after the shooting," she said in an email. "They are currently being brought back to work in phases."

At a VTA board meeting last week, SEIU 521 also presented VTA with a petition from information technology workers complaining about poor treatment from transit management since the mass shooting.

The SEIU statement cited these “ongoing issues” affecting VTA workers that are unresolved: