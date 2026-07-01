Voter Approval of Open Space Measure Will Protect Natural Lands, Reduce Wildfire Risk

The final vote count released this week showed that Santa Clara County voters on June 2 approved a special parcel tax for the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority by a 55.4% to 44.6% margin.

Measure D, also known as the Santa Clara Valley Wildfire Protection, Clean Water, and Open Space Act, was created through a citizen-led signature drive and placed on the June 2 ballot by the Open Space Authority Board of Directors.

The measure needed to exceed 50% of total votes to be approved.

The annual special parcel tax will be 2 cents per building square foot, with a maximum tax cap per parcel of $7,500 and exemptions for senior citizens and specified low-income property owners.

The average single family residence will pay an estimated $32 annually.

Measure D will generate approximately $17 million annually to conserve, restore and manage Santa Clara County’s natural and working lands, providing stable, long-term funding.

The authority said proceeds will fund wildfire risk reduction, creek and water restoration, land management and stewardship, expansion of open space preserves and public trails, wildlife habitat protection and wildlife corridors and preservation of local agricultural lands. All funds will be spent locally and are subject to a voter-approved Expenditure Plan, annual audits and citizen oversight.

Andrea Mackenzie, general manager of the Authority, credited the community’s grassroots effort: “We are profoundly grateful to those who led the Voter-Sponsored Initiative and to the voters for their continued support and trust in the Authority’s land protection and management work. Even in challenging economic times, our communities chose to prioritize investing in a sustainable future. Measure D will allow the Authority to stay in momentum and continue delivering significant benefits for nature and people for generations to come.”

Board Chair Kathy Sutherland described the vote as a defining moment for conservation in the South Bay. “By passing Measure D, residents made it clear that caring for nature is a shared priority. Their support reflects an understanding of the urgency and importance of protecting our natural lands and a deep trust in our organization to meet that need. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank every person who helped move this initiative forward.”

Exemptions are available to qualifying seniors age 65 and older and specified low‑income households, with multilingual support provided.

The authority said its website will provide information regarding guidance, eligibility details and multilingual support.