Three Arrested for Robberies at San Jose Jewelry Stores

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with armed robberies at jewelry stores in San Jose, police said.

At 2:46pm on March 17, two masked and armed men entered Variedades Franco, a store on South Capitol Avenue. One man struck an employee with a black handgun while their partner plundered the store and stole a purse with cash and checks.

At 12:56pm on March 21, two suspects robbed the Plaza Jewelers at gunpoint in East Santa Clara Street. The robbers smashed the business’ display cases and cash register before fleeing with more than $40,000 in cash and jewelry. In both cases, the suspects escaped in a dark Sedan with a third suspect driving the vehicle.

One suspect Selveen Prasad,35, was placed in custody at Elmwood Jail after a separate arrest in the city of Elk Grove. Kyrell Trotter, 26, is in custody at Sacramento County Jail for separate charges and awaits transfer to Santa Clara County. The third suspect, Manuel Ramirez, 32, was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail but has posted bail and is out of custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mendoza #4395 or Detective Reyes #4429 of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 408.277.4166.