State Officials Order Closure of Gyms, Salons and Other Indoor Businesses in Santa Clara County

For a few brief hours on Monday afternoon, it seemed as though gyms, hair salons and other indoor operations would get to remain open in Santa Clara County despite orders from California Gov. Gavin Newsom to shut down those businesses in counties on the state’s COVID-19 watch list.

But that all changed shortly before 5 pm when local health officials announced that the county had been put back on the watch list the night prior. Now many businesses that reopened today—as well as some that opened in June—will have to close effective July 15. That includes indoor worship services or protests, gyms, offices in nonessential sectors, personal care services, hair salons, barbershops and malls.

“The fight against COVID-19 is unfortunately far from over, but our residents and businesses have shown how we can collectively make an extraordinary difference in saving lives and safeguarding our community,” Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said. “We strongly urge everyone to rigorously and consistently follow the State and local health orders.”

Over the last few weeks, Santa Clara County’s reopening has been fraught with confusion. On July 3, officers with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) showed up at numerous Morgan Hill restaurants, stating that the county was never approved to open outdoor dining in the first place. The next day, the state rejected the county’s most recent reopening plan, only to reverse the decision three days later on July 7 after Santa Clara County was taken off the state’s watch list.

Santa Clara County has seen an uptick in both cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. Monday afternoon, county officials reported 253 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death from complications of the virus, bringing the local death toll up to 167. As of Sunday, 129 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, compared to 86 people at the same time the week prior.

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]metronews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase. Or, click here to sign up for text updates about what she’s working on.