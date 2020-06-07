SJPD Maims Activist Who Trained Officers on Implicit Bias

When San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo addressed crowd-control methods used by police during the first few days of anti-brutality demonstrations in a video posted to Twitter Friday, he said officers are trained to fire rubber projectiles toward the ground to disperse unlawful gatherings. The biggest risk, he suggested, is ricochet.

When SJPD Capt. Jason Dwyer fielded question about the tactic at a press conference a day earlier, he said anyone hit was a “peripheral target.”

But one of those “peripheral targets” happens to play a pivotal role in the community—and in South Bay law enforcement specifically.

Derrick Sanderlin, who spent the past few years helping SJPD officers understand their own biases and build trust with the public came away from the first day of San Jose’s George Floyd protests severely—and potentially permanently—maimed.

The incident happened around 6:25pm on May 29 by First United Methodist Church across from City Hall. The civil rights activist said he witnessed cops shooting rubber rounds from riot guns at protesters, including at a young woman who stood at what appeared to be a dangerously close range.

According to ABC7, which broke the story Friday, Sanderlin couldn’t bear to watch, so he walked over to stand between the skirmish line and protesters, put his hands up to signal peaceful intentions and implored cops to stop the assault. (Click through to the second video on the Instagram post below to see footage of at least one angle of the encounter.)

Video of the encounter shows officers aiming their riot guns on Sanderlin. Though he seems to make no sudden movements, police shoot numerous rounds—one of which hit ruptured a testicle. Eyewitness footage from various angles shows Sanderlin, hands held high, facing the line of riot-gear-clad police from about a dozen feet away.

A few officers commanded him to move, but Sanderlin stood his ground, worried that police would continue their forceful advance on the demonstrators behind him.

A cop reportedly asked if he’s really not going to get out of the way. Sanderling responded by shaking his head side to side and lowering his protest sign from overhead to in front of his chest. Then, he braced himself for whatever came next.

Though aiming rubber baton rounds at the groin is expressly prohibited, the officer shot Sanderlin between the legs. In his ABC7 interview, he called it “the most painful experience,” saying it knocked him to the ground.

The rupture required emergency surgery, after which doctors reportedly told Sanderlin and his wife of four years that he may never have children.

SJPD has not disclosed the identity of the officer who fired at Sanderlin. According to ABC7, Chief Eddie Garcia apologized in a phone call to the activist, and then followed up with a statement today to the Mercury News.

Sanderlin’s attempt to de-escalate tensions between police and demonstrators outside First Methodist marked the second time that day he tried to intervene to keep the peace.

Earlier in the afternoon, when hundreds of protesters had overtaken Highway 101 and brought traffic to a stop, Sanderlin said he helped escort a driver to safety. Protesters had reportedly targeted the guy’s car for having a Blue Lives Matter license plate frame, something the motorist said was a just a way to avoid speeding tickets.

Friends of Sanderling say he wanted to keep the peace and put himself in harm’s way to do so. But the response he saw has shattered his faith in the police department, whose leadership has long touted its progressive credentials.

Mayor Liccardo waited until eight days after the incident to address the injury, saying on Twitter that what happened “is wrong” and that he’s proposing a ban on rubber bullets.

Meanwhile, Sanderlin is represented by civil rights attorney Sarah Marinho and plans to sue the city and its police department for excessive force.

Throughout the nation, reports of police indiscriminately firing rubber rounds at protesters have shocked the collective conscience.

In Dallas, a man lost his left eye after police shot him with so-called less-than-lethal projectile. In San Jose, numerous demonstrators posted photos of massive bruises and split skin from the pellet-filled beang bag rounds and black foam-capped baton bullets aimed at the crowds from May 29 and on through the next couple of days.

On Thursday, a group of California lawmakers has vowed to introduce legislation that would set clear standards for such crowd-control methods.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) was joined in announcing the legislation by Assembly colleagues Shirley Weber (D-San Jose) and Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) as well as state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). Though the proposed law has yet to be written, the four lawmakers said they want it to limit the use of rubber bullets against peaceful protesters and people breaking citywide curfews.

The lawmakers cited a 2017 study co-authored by researchers from various universities, including UC Berkeley, which found that about 15 percent of people struck by rubber projectiles sustained critical injury—some of them fatal. Under existing regulations, less-than-lethal weapons makers have no obligation to maintain records on the safety of their products in field trials or in the line of duty.

The legislation, which is expected to be introduced in the coming week or so, will also impose requirements for the state to collect data on injuries inflicted by rubber bullets. Currently, the state lets local law enforcement agencies set their own rules on whether to use rubber bullets and their ilk, and how to use them.

Come Tuesday, the San Jose City Council will hear from SJPD about its own standards and ask for some justification for tactics used this past week.

