County Sheriff’s Office Formulates New Task Force to Combat Right-Wing Terrorism

Less than a week after mob of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election results, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced today that they’re “assembling a special task force to combat right-wing terrorists.”

“The task force will be comprised of Sheriff’s deputies, detectives and other law enforcement personnel to investigate any right-wing terrorists or terrorist groups that have any intention on harming public officials, destroying government facilities or putting our community at-risk,” the department said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

The Sheriff’s Office asks residents to call its anonymous tip line at 408.808.4431 or its public line at 408.808.4400 to report information related to right-wing terrorism in Santa Clara County. The Sherriff’s Office can also be contacted by email at [email protected].

The department will also be working with the FBI and the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center. Information can be forwarded to the department’s federal partners by visiting fbi.gov/tips.

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase. Or, click here to sign up for text updates about what she’s working on.