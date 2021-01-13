County Sheriff’s Office Formulates New Task Force to Combat Right-Wing Terrorism

Less than a week after mob of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election results, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced today that they’re “assembling a special task force to combat right-wing terrorists.”
“The task force will be comprised of Sheriff’s deputies, detectives and other law enforcement personnel to investigate any right-wing terrorists or terrorist groups that have any intention on harming public officials, destroying government facilities or putting our community at-risk,” the department said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.
The Sheriff’s Office asks residents to call its anonymous tip line at 408.808.4431 or its public line at 408.808.4400 to report information related to right-wing terrorism in Santa Clara County. The Sherriff’s Office can also be contacted by email at [email protected].
The department will also be working with the FBI and the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center. Information can be forwarded to the department’s federal partners by visiting fbi.gov/tips.
Excellent news. Right wing criminals aka white people are responsible for 99.9% of the violence, murders, rapes, Mayor’s house vandalism that happens in San Jose and Santa Clara. Will this task force aid Antifa and BLM when they beat up conservatives, white business owners who dare to oppose their businisses being burned and looted, Trumpers or anybody perceived as right wing? I believe this task force should round up anybody who is not a BLM or Antifa supporters and put them in re-education and hard labor camps. If they won’t deny their whiteness and conservatorism they should be executed at San Pedro Square.
How about a task force to investigate what has been happening at San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s house on a repetitive basis?
I guess left wing terrorism isn’t a problem. Maybe they should check with Portland and Seattle? Of course, the media is burying the violence that is happening on a regular basis to Mayor Sam Liccardo’s house. Not one local politician has spoken out against the violence. It looks like the new County head was brave enough to denounce the violence at the Capitol, however.
So, a criminal that pleads the Fifth Amendment in front of the Grand Jury gets to decide who is a right wing terrorist?
Where is the task force to combat AntiFa and BLM goons that murdered and burned away their entire summer vacation?
What a joke.
Speaking of jokes:
There was big news on the SCC concealed weapons permit front today.
I’m at a loss as to why SJI and their ‘amazingness’ reporting skillz didn’t break that news.
Afraid those too close to your fine organization will get exposed?
And, where do you think these guys got the idea that it was OK to storm a government building? Perhaps look to Seattle and Portland where NOTHING was done to reign in this type of anarchy for months. “Summer of Love”. I am not surprised.
Please do not call the Sheriffs anonymous tip line if you hear about any left wing terrorism threats, they are only asking for tips on right wing terrorism threats.
How is it possible you people think this is a good idea?
How can people who took the same civics classes I took can cheer for this?
What are you itching for, a Domestic War on Terror?
Conservatively 60M people displaced, 800K killed, and trillions squandered on that first ne-con adventure.
Now you want to point that weapon into your own backyard.
Wars on Terrorism create far more terrorists, you realize that, no?
Did you not learn anything since 2001, from Dubya?
Well said Don….
“How about a task force to investigate what has been happening at San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s house on a repetitive basis?”
Hopefully the Sheriff’s Department will do the right thing and go after the BAD APPLES in any movement or organization that is causing problems (Breaking the Law) in Santa Clara County.
But let’s be honest folks…. District Attorney Jeff Rosen will selectively enforce the law in a matter that politically benefits his run for State Attorney General.
The Bad Apples at Liccardo’s house must be held accountable for what they did below….
1.) Death Threats
2.) Assault and Battery
3.) Arson
4.) Vandalism (Liccardo’s house and all of the Superior Court Buildings Downtown)
5.) Trespassing
6.) ………… I am sure there are a dozen more laws that where broken…….
Do the crime….do the crime…. Whoever you are…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgw9s6n-ELc&t=12s
Civil and Peaceful…..
Then the bad apples wrecked it all….. Those are the same Dbags (Bad Apples / Agitators) that are assaulting reporters and freelance journalist that are filming??
Then they celebrate with a Bonfire in the Mayors front yard….????
We must hold people accountable for their bad behavior no matter what side of the issue they are on.
You gonna “bark” District Attorney Jeff Rosen or are you gonna “bite”? I thought Arson was a crime???? Assault????? Death Threats?????? What kind of DA’s office are you running????…. Maybe the Feds need to step in and do your JOB?? Truth Hurts.
Let see if the Sheriff can really weed out these “Problems” in our County….
Don’t you just love it.
“LAW AND ORDER” conservatives caught promoting criminal activity now claim that they are discriminated against for their conduct.
Just like Parler which looks like they might have to cooperate with the feds to avoid being charged with conspiring to commit felony murder regarding the assault on the Capitol.
And they claimed they would preserve privacy of their users.
But unlike section 230, CRIMINAL charges are allowed to be enforced on Parler.
And since 80 TB of postings are now in the public, the real “slaughter” begins, but for committing violation after violation of the terms of service with AMAZON and facilitating criminal actions.
They are going to throw their users under the bus when they are confronted with at least 15-20 years in prison.
Just look at the DOJ announcement found here “US Attorney: Looking at sedition and conspiracy case” (https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2021/01/12/fbi-briefing-capitol-riot-sedition-charges-vpx.cnn/video/playlists/this-week-in-politics/). And the reporting “Prosecutors weigh ‘heavy hammer’ — felony murder — for rioters in Capitol officer’s death” found here (https://wtop.com/dc/2021/01/prosecutors-weigh-heavy-hammer-felony-murder-for-rioters-in-capitol-officers-death/)
It is going to unfold, especially after Jan 21
Yet BLM and Antifa used and continue to use Twitter and FB to organize hundreds of riots and attacks that resulted in billions of dollars in damages of businesses, private residences and federal buildings. These riots caused thousands of violent assaults on bystanders and multiple murders of both civilians, law enforcement and federal agents. Facebook took pride in helping with organizing violent uprisings in the Middle East, uprisings that caused tens of thousands of deaths. Yet you choose to go after the obscure and new app Parler and completely ignore the rest. Your bias is shocking.
Scott,
Please provide PROOF of your claim? That is all I ask. In other words, show the EXACT same behavior that users of of FB and Twitter did that is THE SAME as Parler. I would equally demand the same treatment. However, BLM and AntiFa NEVER attacked the Capitol, nor is their any reports of any police being murdered.
There has been a lot of accusations, including postings of cities on fire, but so far not much in the way of POLICE reports. But remember when Trump had the protests tear gassed in DC? Simply so he could get a picture taken of himself holding a bible upside down?
As far as OBSCURE, since it was the “Top” app in the market it was far from obscure.
Finally, to use a real 60 Min correspondents name in place of your real one seems very disingenuous.
Amazon already filed their lawsuit response to Parler, and it really indicated that Parler was given warnings for months. And the agreement included an immediate “suspension” clause, that Parler’s attorneys probably knew about.