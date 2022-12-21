‘Sextortion’ Scheme Led to Teen Suicide in San Jose, Police Say

A Southern California man is in custody for allegedly taking part in a financial sextortion scheme that played a role in the suicide of a San Jose teen, police announced Monday.

Jonathan Kassi, 25, was arrested Dec.15 in Van Nuys by Los Angeles police following an investigation and identification of the victim, a 17-year-old San Jose boy.

Kassi was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of extortion and posting a photo or video without the consent of the other person, according to police.

Kassi, a resident of Reseda, California, allegedly used the usernames of emillysmith and kassijonathan to sexually exploit children online through social media, police said.

Detectives believe Kassi may have exploited additional children.

Anyone with more information about this case or others related to Kassi is asked to contact Sgt. Pierce in the police department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (408) 537-1397 or at [email protected]