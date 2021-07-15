Save the Date: National Night Out is Aug. 3; Register by July 21

San Jose neighborhoods are being asked by the San Jose Police Department to join in an effort to strengthen neighborhood spirit, as part of the National Night Out on Aug. 3.

“Generate support for and promote participation in local crime prevention efforts by hosting an event to build positive relationships with police,” the department said in a press release.

“Join millions across the nation for National Night Out by planning an event with your neighbors. Light up your street and spend the evening with your community and local law enforcement agencies.”

The police statement noted that there is no cost to register for the Aug. 3 event. The deadline to register is July 21.

You can register your local event for your neighborhood through the SJPD National Night Out Online Registration Form.

Once your neighborhood is registered, it will be added to the list of National Night Out event sites that police officers will visit during the evening.

If food is to be served, Department of Environmental Health permit applications must be submitted by July 20. Park permit applications must be submitted by July 21. All fees for special park use will be waived for this event.

Visit the SJPD National Night Out webpage for details about registration and other event information. For any further questions about your event contact the Crime Prevention Unit at (408) 277-4133.