Santa Clara Man Found at Home with Wife’s Body, Charged with Murder

A Santa Clara man has been charged with murdering his wife.

Santa Clara Police found Liren Chen, 27, spattered with blood, in his home, with his wife’s body nearby, said prosecutors.

Chen has been charged with murder and faces prison if convicted. His arraignment has been postponed once and may be again because he is hospitalized. He was to be arraigned Friday at 1:30pm in San Jose.

“Domestic violence deaths have been falling in our county but that does not measure the depth and destructiveness of the violence,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement, noting that 911 calls regarding domestic violence have risen. “Anyone who feels that they or someone else is being abused by their partners, please reach out to your local law enforcement agency. You are not alone. We can help.”

Around 11am. on Jan.16, Santa Clara officers responded to a welfare check to a home on Valley Way. When officers arrived, an acquaintance of the suspect expressed concern about Chen and his wife, according to prosecutors. Chen was refusing to answer his phone or his door.

Officers said Chen could be seen inside the home, “motionless on his knees, had his hands in the air and was staring blankly.”

The officers entered the residence and took the suspect into custody. In the bedroom directly behind where Chen had been standing, officers located the victim deceased on the floor. Prosecutors said she had severe blunt force injuries to her head. Chen’s right hand was extremely swollen and purple and he had blood on his clothing, legs, arms, and hands and scratches on his arm.