Santa Clara County Seeks Applicants for 2023 Civil Grand Jury

Santa Clara County residents are encouraged to serve on the county’s 2023 Civil Grand Jury, according to an announcement from Superior Court Presiding Judge Theodore C. Zayner.

The grand jury serves as the county's civil watchdog agency and may examine all aspects of county and city government, special districts and school districts, according to the announcement.

With broad access to public officials, employees, records and information, the Civil Grand Jury is authorized to inspect and audit books, records and financial expenditures to ensure accountability of public funds. The grand jury is also charged with inquiring into the condition of jails and juvenile detention facilities.

“The Court seeks the most qualified applicants of diverse backgrounds reflecting the broad diversity of the population of Santa Clara County, as well as individuals representative of the County's geographical areas and age groups,” Zayner said in the announcement.

Service on the grand jury does require a time commitment of an average of 25 hours per week. The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 16.

Persons interested in applying may obtain an application online. Questions may also be directed to Britney Huelbig, deputy manager for the Civil Grand Jury, at (408) 882-2721 or [email protected]