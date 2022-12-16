Santa Clara County Libraries Unveil New Virtual and Video Library Tours

The Santa Clara County Library District introduced a new webpage to help better acquaint residents with its eight libraries and Bookmobile, as well as many of the services it offers. The page includes library video tours and a brand new feature, 360° virtual tours of each library. Online visitors can explore every library from their electronic devices.

“Being a 5-Star Library System in the heart of Silicon Valley, we want to provide residents with a cutting edge, immersive experience of our libraries,” said County Librarian Jennifer Weeks. “We had overwhelmingly positive feedback about our video tours and hope that the new 360 virtual tours will be a similarly useful tool and encourage everyone to visit all of our Library locations.”

In addition to library-specific tours, the new webpage also contains videos about the Library District’s Children’s and Teen Areas. The teen video was narrated by a local teen patron. The webpage will be regularly updated as new spaces and services are introduced at the libraries.

“The next best thing to going to one of the county libraries in person is doing so virtually,” said Deputy County Librarian for Community Library Development Stephen Fitzgerald. “These new tools showcase the many services and resources you will find at your local library—many of them quite unexpected. If you haven’t visited the library in a while, these new videos will show you a little of what you’ve been missing.”

The new webpage also contains links to the Library’s Fast Facts listing key statistics, its 2023-28 Strategic Plan, and Library Locations page.