President Trump’s Coronavirus Advisor Scott Atlas Resigns

Scott Atlas, the Stanford University professor who became President Donald Trump’s handpicked pandemic advisor, has stepped down from the White House.

“I always relied on the latest science and evidence, without any political consideration or influence,” Atlas wrote in a resignation letter posted to Twitter Monday.

Honored to have served @realDonaldTrump and the American people during these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/xT1hRoYBMh — Scott W. Atlas (@ScottWAtlas) December 1, 2020

Atlas, a radiologist with no infections disease expertise, joined the White House a few months ago after multiple Fox News appearances in which he downplayed the threat of Covid-19. But the Stanford radiologist butt heads with the administration’s public health experts by assiduously promoting a more optimistic outlook for the pandemic.

Beyond the White House, medical experts slammed Atlas—a fellow at Stanford’s conservative Hoover Institution—for promoting the controversial concept of herd immunity—the idea that the nation could achieve widespread resistance to the novel coronavirus by allowing it to spread unchecked throughout the population.

Atlas joined the administration for a 130-day detail, which was set to sunset this week.