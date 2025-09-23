Police Say Finance Officer Stole $43K from Charity that Helps Injured Officers

The San Jose Police Department announced it has obtained an arrest warrant for the finance officer of a local non-profit that supports injured officers and their families.

In a statement posted Tuesday on the Police Department’s website, the department said that in March detectives began investigating a complaint that an employee had embezzled funds from the Keith Kelly Club, a non-profit charity.

Margie Thompson is the only employee of the non-profit as its finance officer, according to police. Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Thompson, but provided no information whether Thompson had been arrested or was in custody. Santa Clara County jail and court records show she had not been arrested as of 1pm today.

The Keith Kelley Club is a charitable organization named in honor of Officer Keith Kelley, the first San Jose Police officer to lose his life in World War II. The club’s website today was blank. Its Facebook page is private, for members only.

The non-profit provides assistance to injured officers and their families, and is funded through donations made by San Jose Police Department personnel.

“After discovering discrepancies in the organization's finances, the reporting party who volunteered with the organization, immediately notified San Jose police,” the police department said in its statement.

In the ensuing investigation, Financial Crimes Unit Detectives discovered that “between January 2020 and January 2025, the adult female suspect, who served as the only paid employee with the organization, was embezzling money from the organization, totaling approximately $43,000 in stolen funds.”

Detectives said they identified the suspect as Thompson, and obtained a warrant for her arrest.

“This investigation is active and ongoing and this is all the details we have at this time,” the department said.

