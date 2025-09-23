Newsom Signs Laws To Limit ICE Actions at Schools, Hospitals

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week signed a groundbreaking package of bills he said are California’s response to “federal overreach” and to protect communities “terrorized by Trump’s lawless raids.”

The new laws aim to prohibit federal law enforcement officers, including ICE, from hiding their identities, and make it less likely that federal immigration enforcement officers target children in classrooms and patients in hospitals.

“Public safety depends on trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve — but Trump and Miller have shattered that trust and spread fear across America,” Newsom said in a statement. “California is putting an end to it and making sure schools and hospitals remain what they should be: places of care, not chaos.”

“Our places of learning and healing must never be turned into the hunting grounds this federal administration has tried to make them out to be,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom in a statement in the governor’s press release. “I have sat with mothers who are afraid to send their children to school, and with farmworker families who live every day with the fear of being torn apart. No family should ever have to carry that weight. California is choosing true public safety.”

This legislative package signed into law Sept. 20 establishes these baseline expectations:

Families should be notified when immigration enforcement comes on school campuses, and establish that student information and classrooms are protected from ICE — and require a judicial warrant or court order to be accessed.

Emergency rooms and other nonpublic areas in a hospital are off limits to immigration enforcement without a judicial warrant or court order, and it clarifies that immigration information collected by a health care provider is protected as medical information.

Law and immigrant enforcement officers must be identifiable by name or badge number, and exceptions to that must be clearly established — masks are not to be worn except when absolutely necessary.

Impersonating a federal agent is a crime.

In a press release from the governor’s office, ICE agents have “dismantled rules that once kept enforcement away from schools, hospitals, and churches, fueling student absences and eroding community trust.”

Under California law, state prison officials communicate and coordinate with immigration authorities. Newsom said that the state has coordinated with the federal government “more than 10,000 times.”

He said that the Trump Administration “claims to target the worst of the worst, but has instead targeted hardworking people without criminal records, including parents of U.S. citizens, and even people with legal status and part of the DACA program, while also targeting children. He said federal officials are “diverting law enforcement from focusing on child predator cases, drug interdiction and other serious crimes to focus on civil immigration enforcement.”

The Trump Administration, said Newsom, also continues to target worksites despite significant concerns from business leaders, including the agricultural sector, and Republicans. The most recent data, according to the governor, show that as of Sept. 7, 71% of people in ICE detention have no criminal conviction.

“California’s diversity has helped make California the fourth-largest economy in the world and a leader in revolutionary advances in science and technology, as well as thriving cultural and creative ecosystems,” Newsom said in a statement.

“Immigrants and their descendants have been major contributors to our history and excellence, and continue to support our communities and economy today. Over half of immigrants in California are U.S. citizens, and most immigrants are documented.”

His office estimated that mass deportations in California could slash $275 billion from the state’s economy and eliminate $23 billion in annual tax revenue.