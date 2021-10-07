Palo Alto Restaurant HR Director Accused of Embezzling $200k

A 40-year-old Oakland woman has been charged with embezzling $200,000 from a company that owns two popular Palo Alto restaurants.

The Santa Clara District Attorney's Office filed charges against Jennifer Colvin, the former human resources director for Rangoon Ruby and Burma Ruby.

The charges include two felony theft counts and allege that Colvin, who was in charge of payroll, increased her own monthly salary and paid herself bonuses without authorization between February 2019 and October 2020, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

The owner of Rangoon Ruby and Burma Ruby detected the fraud in November 2020 after noticing discrepancies in their accounting.

“This theft happened during the height of the pandemic, when local restaurants were already struggling,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “Please develop robust checks and balances for your business. Trust but verify. Your livelihood depends on it.”

The DA's Office suggests the following steps to prevent embezzlement: