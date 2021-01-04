Monday, January 4, 2021
One Dead, 43 Infected by San Jose Kaiser Covid-19 Outbreak

A Covid-19 outbreak at San Jose’s Kaiser Permanente Medical Center that infected dozens of people and killed one may have stemmed from an air-inflated Christmas tree costume that an employee donned to spread holiday cheer.

Hospital officials say they’re investigating the Christmas Day incident as a potential cause of the 44 coronavirus cases recorded between Dec. 27 and New Year’s Day. They suspect that a fan inside the red-nosed holiday ensemble effectively aerosolized virus-laden droplets, spewing them throughout the emergency department.

Kaiser announced late Sunday that the outbreak took the life of a woman who staffed the ER reception desk. In a broadcast aired that same day, NBC Bay Area quoted employees who described the loss as devastating.

Kaiser Senior Vice President Irene Chavez told the Washington Post that the situation is “highly unusual,” and said the costumed staffer acted on their own without notice or approval. “Any exposure, if it occurred,” she told the newspaper, “would have been completely innocent, and quite accidental, as the individual had no Covid symptoms.”

An unnamed Kaiser employee quoted by NBC, however, suggested another possible cause, saying the outbreak may have been linked to the hospital conducting respiratory treatments in a room that shouldn’t have been used for that purpose.

The Kaiser outbreak comes amid a post-holiday explosion in coronavirus cases throughout California, where hospitalizations rose by 7 percent in just this past week, forcing doctors to ration care for patients with all kinds of health conditions.

In Santa Clara County, public health officials say hospitals have run out of non-intensive-care space while just 10 percent of ICU beds are available as the cumulative case count surpasses 74,000 and death toll approaches 750.

Jennifer Wadsworth is the news editor for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @jennwadsworth. Or, click here to sign up for text updates about what she’s working on.

One Comment

  1. > In Santa Clara County, public health officials say hospitals have run out of non-intensive-care space while just 10 percent of ICU beds are available as the cumulative case count surpasses 74,000 and death toll approaches 750.

    Hospitals have NOT run out of space. The Convention Center was made available as bed SPACE.

    Hospitals are out of ICU staff.

    Hospitals cannot expand their ICU staffing because of AB5 “the gig-worker bill” signed by Gavin Newsom.

    Hospitals CANNOT hire contractors to staff their ICU’s because of AB5.

    https://www.investopedia.com/california-assembly-bill-5-ab5-4773201

    “What Is California Assembly Bill 5 (AB5)?

    California Assembly Bill 5 (AB5), popularly known as the “gig worker bill,” is a piece of legislation signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2019. It went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, and requires companies that hire independent contractors to reclassify them as employees, with a few exceptions.”

    Blame Gavin Newsom.

    Recall Gavin Newsom.

    Reply

