Dozens of Staffers at San Jose Kaiser Test Positive for Covid

At least 43 emergency department workers at the Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last week, a senior official said Saturday.

Senior Vice President Irene Chavez said a statement that the medical center is using contact tracing and will personally notify and test any staff member or patient who were potentially exposed between Dec. 27 and New Year’s Day.

Chavez said officials continue to investigate the source of the outbreak.

They are also removing employees who have tested positive as well as those who were in contact with a colleague who has tested positive, Chavez said in a statement.

The Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center remains open.