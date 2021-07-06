‘No. 2479’ is Leaving San Jose for the East Bay

After attempts to find a permanent location in Santa Clara County, former Southern Pacific locomotive No. 2479 and other rail artifacts will be relocated to Fremont, Niles Canyon Railway officials announced Monday.

For 20 years, the Pacific Locomotive Association, operators of the Niles Canyon Railway, supported the ideals of the California Trolley and Railroad Corporation. The corporation has been working to preserve legendary locomotive No. 2479, along with a round house, water tower and turntable once located on Lenzen Avenue in San Jose.

The boards of both organizations and Santa Clara County have agreed to move the historic locomotive and other artifacts to Niles Station at 37029 Mission Blvd. in Fremont. The steam locomotive it to run again through Niles Canyon.

The announcement came on the 60th anniversary of the beginning of the Pacific Locomotive Association.

In 2019, No. 2479, which was owned by Santa Clara County, was on view at the Santa Clara County Fair, after volunteers cosmetically reassembled the locomotive, reinstalling the cab, piping and connecting the tender. The drivers and boxes were reconditioned by Steam Services of America and appliances rebuilt by Shop Services.

In 1923, Southern Pacific received nine heavy 4-6-2 type steam locomotives rom the Baldwin Locomotive Works. These locomotives, including No. 2479, were designated the P-10 model.

They were designed to pull such trains as the "Overland Limited" between Sparks, Nevada and Ogden, Utah, at average speeds of 35 mph including stops, with road speeds of about 60 mph.

No. 2479 and its sister locomotives in the 4-6-2 class were reassigned to local passenger runs between Sacramento and Oakland and the San Francisco to San Jose commuter service. No. 2479 ended its service on these routes.