Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Woman He Abducted from Outside Downtown Club

San Jose police today announced they arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of kidnapping a woman to sexually assault her last month after following her from a San Jose nightclub.

Ivan Galicia Palalia, of San Jose, allegedly followed the woman and her friends as they left the city's downtown entertainment area about 3:30am. on March 25, according to San Jose police.

Palalia is suspected of abducting the woman, who was reportedly intoxicated, with the intent of sexually assaulting her, in the area of Loma Verde Drive and Eden Avenue, police said.

Palalia was arrested later that morning and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.

He was arraigned on March 29 in Santa Clara County Superior Court and is set to enter a plea on May 3, according to court records.

Anyone with information about the case or similar incidents involving the suspect is asked to contact Detective Hahn #4433 of the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4102