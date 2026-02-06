Kaiser Permanente Prepares for Second Strike

Kaiser Permanente is preparing for a second open-ended strike on Monday, this one announced by the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) local unions, which represent pharmacy employees and clinical lab scientists at Kaiser facilities across Southern California.

The unions plan to begin the strike at 7am. on Feb. 9, following more than eight months of bargaining. UFCW Southern California Locals represent over 4,000 Kaiser Permanente frontline healthcare employees who work as pharmacy assistants, pharmacy technicians, clinical lab scientists, medical lab technicians, and clinical and administrative healthcare workers at numerous Kaiser locations throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, and Kern counties.

The ULP strike set to begin on Monday protests Kaiser’s alleged labor violations throughout negotiations.

UFCW Kaiser employees will launch their ULP strike to raise their concerns at the same time as 31,000 Nurses and Healthcare Professionals with UNAC/UHCP are out on their own ULP strike, which started Jan. 26.

The Southern California UFCW strike adds to the challenges created by the ongoing United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals strike.

Kaiser said most of its pharmacy operations, laboratory services, and other areas that may be affected will continue to be staffed by physicians, managers, trained personnel, licensed contract professionals and additional contingency staff.

Hospitals and nearly all medical offices will stay open, according to Kaiser, although some pharmacies and labs will close. Members will continue to have 24/7 access to same-day care through Get Care Now on kp.org and the mobile app. Some appointments may shift to virtual visits, and certain non-urgent procedures may be rescheduled to keep resources focused on urgent needs.

Members can find updated information about service impacts at kp.org.

In a statement, Kaiser – California’s largest health care provider – said its member can use these links to:

In a message to its members, Kaiser said, “If you have an appointment scheduled during the strike, please don't cancel or reschedule. We’ll contact you in advance if your appointment or services need to be rescheduled.”

Kaiser said some of its pharmacies are closed, and its open pharmacies “may be operating during adjusted hours, or experiencing long wait times.”

To find the closest open pharmacy, visit kp.org/locations and search by ZIP code. For a complete list of open Kaiser Permanente pharmacies, please visit kp.org/SCALOpenPharmacies. For mail-order pharmacy deliveries, visit kp.org/pharmacy or the Kaiser Permanente app.

Kaiser also reported that beginning MOnday, some Southern California outpatient laboratory services, including routine blood draw locations, may be temporarily closed. Additionally, results for certain non-urgent tests may be delayed.

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.