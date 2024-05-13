Influential Democratic PAC Endorses Liccardo, Citing Commitment to Voting Rights

Defend the Vote, a politically influential national Democratic political action committee, today announced its endorsement of Sam Liccardo for Congress in California’s 16th Congressional District.

“The only way to ensure that our leaders are accountable to the people instead of corporations and billionaires is to elect candidates who will protect the freedom to vote and the rule of law and get dark money out of the system,” Defend the Vote Executive Director Brian Lemek said in a statement.

His PAC already has endorsed 54 House candidates, according to its website.

Liccardo will face Democratic California Assemblymember Evan Low in November. Low topped Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian by five votes in a recount of the March 5 primary, which left the two men tied. Liccardo led Low by more than 8,200 votes in the final recount.

“In Congress, Sam will defend against extremism and threats to democracy,” said Lemek in his statement. “We look forward to working with him to pass historic reforms like the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.”

“I’m honored to receive the vote of Defend the Vote,” Liccardo said in a statement. “In the face of growing distrust, it is imperative that our elected leaders remain steadfast in their support for our democracy, and the institutions that power it. In Congress, I look forward to working with Defend the Vote to pass essential legislation that promotes democracy and the rule of law.”

Liccardo said he is committed to work in the House on “protecting and expanding the right to vote, ending dark money and ensuring democracy works for everyone.” He said he supports the Freedom to Vote Act and John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act as well as funding for local election workers to run safe and accessible elections without threat of harassment or intimidation and to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Liccard’s campaign already has announced endorsements from the NorCal Carpenters Union, Laborers' International Union of North America, California State Controller Malia Cohen, U.S. Representatives Nanette Barragan, Tony Cárdenas, Lou Correa, Robert Garcia, Linda Sanchez, and Scott Peters, Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, and more than 100 local elected officials and community leaders.

Defend The Vote describes itself as a political action committee dedicated to preserving our democracy by electing candidates, up and down the ballot, who will fight to ensure fair elections, voting access, voter education and voter protection.”