Fremont High Coach Arrested for Rape of Student in 2009

A youth sports coach has been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a student at a Sunnyvale middle school where he taught in 2009, public safety officials said Tuesday.

Phillip Anthony James was arrested Monday in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a student at Cupertino Middle School, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

James retired from teaching three years ago but was still a volunteer softball and basketball coach at Fremont High School in Sunnyvale at the time of his arrest, public safety officials said.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child, forcible penetration with a foreign object, and forcible penetration with a foreign object upon a child.

The Department of Public Safety is asking anyone with information about the case, or who may have also been a victim of James, to call Detective Mary Cayori at (408) 730-7100.