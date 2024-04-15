Former San Jose Youth Pastor Arrested for Sexual Assault of a Minor

San Jose police arrested a former San Jose youth pastor in Manteca on charges he sexually assaulted a girl over a four-year period.

In a press release, the San Jose Police Internet Crimes Against Children Child Exploitation Detail Task Force said it began an investigation in January of a report from a young adult woman that she had been sexually assaulted between 2-14 and 2018 when she was a minor..

The task force reported that on April 11, detectives arrested Brett Baymaster, 47, of San Jose, in Manteca, and booked him into the Santa Clara County Jail on sexual assault charges, based on the woman’s complaint.

Police reported that “an adult female survivor disclosed that an adult male suspect sexually assaulted her multiple times between 2014 and 2018 when she was a minor,” and said she identified the suspect as Bymaster, who at the time was a youth pastor at the River Church Community, and also was a volunteer at after school programs outside of the church.

Police asked that anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to email Detective Camarillo #4576 of the San José Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force or call 408-273-2959.