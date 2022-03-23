Former San Jose City Inspector Convicted of Soliciting Bribes, Sex at Massage Parlors

A former inspector with the city of San Jose has been convicted of soliciting bribes and extorting sex from massage parlor owners, as well as molesting two people when they were children, Santa Clara County prosecutors said Tuesday.

William Gerry, 47, who worked in code enforcement for San Jose from 2007 to 2019, was accused of demanding money to grant permits or ignore code violations, and coerced some people to perform sex acts with him in lieu of payment, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors charged Gerry in November 2020 with felony extortion, and afterward investigators learned of sex abuse crimes going back decades, including one involving a family member and another victim who reported being assaulted by Gerry while Gerry was a youth group leader at their church.

“Whether children or vulnerable adult victims -- this was an unconscionable abuse of power,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “The victims are some of the most vulnerable people in our community. They often come from backgrounds where they don't trust law enforcement and don't know where to turn to. It took great courage for them to come forward.”