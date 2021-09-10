Events in San Jose, Santa Clara, Los Gatos, Palo Alto to Remember 9/11

The San Jose Fire Department will host its 2021 Patriot Day 20th Year Commemoration event tomorrow 9:45am, with a processional of first responders from South Market Street and West San Fernando Street to Fire Station 1, remembering the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

Afterward, there will be a brief outdoor ceremony at 10:10am and a reception at 11am at the San Jose Fire Museum at 201 N. Market St.

Parking is available downtown and at the Fourth and St. John Garage, 50 N. Fourth St.

A virtual livestream of the event will be available via Facebook , via Zoom and via phone at (877) 853-5257 and entering webinar ID 943 8643 0680.

In Santa Clara, the fire and police departments’ honor guard units will hold a remembrance ceremony at the Santa Clara City Hall flagpole at 6:59am Saturday morning. The short event will conclude with bagpipes. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks.

The time coincides with the moment when the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Santa Clara event will be live-streamed on the Santa Clara Fire Department's Facebook page. Video recordings will be available after the event on the city of Santa Clara's website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Around the Bay Area, other cities, police and fire departments will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday with service events, flag ceremonies and memorials.

The events will honor the thousands of people who died during the attacks, including 343 New York City firefighters.

In San Jose earlier today a special mass in commemoration of 9/11 was held at St. Joseph Cathedral Basilica in San Jose, which included music by the cathedral choir and orchestra and the Gilroy High School Chamber Singers. After the Mass, the bagpipers, a color guard and two vintage fire trucks ferrying dignitaries led a parade of officers marching in step three blocks to San Jose’s Fire Station No. 1, where another ceremony commemorated the victims.

Tomorrow, here are additional 9/11commemorative events in Santa Clara County:

Los Gatos

The Veterans Memorial and Support Foundation will host a ceremony at the Flame of Liberty Memorial at the Los Gatos Civic Center, 110 E. Main St., Los Gatos.

There will also be a tribute concert at 12:30pm at the same location. Click here for more information.

Palo Alto, East Palo Alto

Youth Community Service will coordinate the 2021 Mid-Peninsula National Day of Service and Remembrance on Saturday. There will be multiple sites and times for volunteer service in East Palo Alto and Palo Alto.

Projects include food drives, card making, mural painting, gardening and clean-ups. Details and registration are available online. People can also email [email protected] or call (650) 858-8019 for more information. Volunteers are required to wear masks.

The Day of Service is the beginning of the week-long celebration "Palo Alto Together Again."

There will also be a multi-faith peace picnic and prayer service to honor the victims of 9/11 from 5:45 to 8:15pm at King Plaza, 250 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto. The service is organized by the American Muslim Voice Foundation and Multifaith Voices for Peace and Justice.

Register for the free service here.