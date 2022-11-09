ELECTION 2022: At Vote Count Midpoint, Mahan Expands His Lead Over Chavez in San Jose Mayor’s Race

Three hours after polls closed Tuesday, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan began pulling away slightly with a 4,630-vote lead over Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez in the battle for City Hall.

With nearly 132,000 votes counted in the race for mayor of the nation's 10th largest city, Mahan recorded 51.8% of the total, with 48.2% for Chavez, according to county elections officials. Approximately half the ballots remain to be counted, elections officials estimated today.

Mahan initially held a 3,000 vote lead, according to the first reports from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, which slipped a bit as the counting progressed, then regained new momentum in the 11pm count. The final Election Day gap in the mayor's race stood at 3.5 percentage points.

San Jose has 524,451 registered voters, according to the California Secretary of State’s office. Previous turnouts in off-presidential election years have been as high as 70%, but this year's San Jose turnout is likely to be in the 50% range, according to elections officials.

Several polls in September and October showed the big-bucks battle between progressive Chavez and moderate Mahan was likely going to be close.