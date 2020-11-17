Dr. Anthony Fauci to Receive Award Tuesday from SJSU Journalism School

Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, will accept an award Tuesday from the journalism school at San Jose State University for his role in delivering vital public health information to the American people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fauci will receive the William Randolph Hearst Foundation award for excellence in mass communication during a virtual ceremony that will include students, faculty and staff, according to an announcement from SJSU’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci was the unanimous choice of our faculty because it was obvious by late spring 2020 that most Americans prioritized knowing what his thoughts were to help them understand the gravity of Covid-19 and determine how to save lives,” said professor Bob Rucker.

During the event, which begins at 2 p.m., Fauci will answer questions from students.

Members of the media can interview Rucker and some students after the event, however Fauci will not be available for questions, according to the announcement.

Members of the media can participate by registering online at sjsu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Lc6QYmzSQmKSAIaqN9rcCg.