Damon Silver Begins Work as Santa Clara County Public Defender

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has appointed Damon Silver as the County's new Public Defender. He began his duties this week.

Silver has three decades of experience as a public defender, most of which has been spent at the Santa Clara County Public Defender’s Office. He has served as acting public defender since December 2024.

“Damon has served the county Office of the Public Defender for nearly three decades, and his longstanding commitment to public service clearly demonstrates that he is exceptionally well-suited for this role,” said Board President Otto Lee. “We are proud to see a leader with such deep institutional knowledge and community partnership rise to lead the Public Defender’s Office.”

Silver has tried a wide variety of felony cases as a public defender, including homicides, and has experience in capital litigation. In 2016, he became Chief Trial Deputy for the Public Defender’s Office. The following year, he was named Assistant Public Defender, responsible for the office’s homicide, juvenile and felony trial teams.

Silver helped establish community outreach attorney positions and a postconviction-outreach team for the Public Defender’s Office and spearheaded multiple initiatives to ensure the office served everyone in the community, regardless of background.

“The public defender position is vital to ensuring that every resident has equitable access to proper legal support,” said Supervisor Susan Ellenberg, who chairs the Board of Supervisors’ Public Safety and Justice Committee. “Throughout his career, Damon has made supporting children and families as they navigate the legal justice system his guiding principle. That passion gives me great confidence that he will uphold the importance of the Public Defender’s Office to the highest degree.”

Silver’s leadership is rooted in collaboration with county and legal system partners and the community, particularly those affected by the criminal justice system.

“It is an incredible honor to be appointed by the Board of Supervisors to this critical role. I’m humbled to have earned their trust,” Silver said. “I realize how important this decision is from the community’s perspective, and I am committed to work in partnership with them. I want to be clear that the Public Defender’s Office under my leadership will remain laser focused on our mission and the task at hand, which is to serve our most vulnerable communities.”

Silver received his bachelor's degree from UC Davis and his law degree from the UC Davis School of Law. He is a lifelong resident of the Bay Area, having grown up in the North Bay. He has resided in Santa Clara County since 1998.