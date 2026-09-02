DA Seeks To Try Morgan Hill Teen Murder Suspect as Adult

District Attorney Jeff Rosen is seeking to treat the teen suspect in last month’s fatal shooting at a party in Morgan Hill as an adult.

The DA’s Office filed a motion at a hearing Monday in Santa Clara County Juvenile Justice Court to prosecute a 17-year-old from Salinas as an adult, charged with one count of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

Earlier this month, the sheriff’s office announced it was working with the FBI to investigate the shooting. The FBI had offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of anyone responsible for the Morgan Hill shooting.

Authorities on Aug. 27 arrested a 17-year-old Salinas resident in connection with the deadly July 25 shooting in Morgan Hill.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest followed an extensive investigation that included tips, videos and photos submitted by witnesses and community members, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

On Aug. 27, investigators served a high-risk search warrant at a home in Salinas, where the teen suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. Police are not yet releasing the teen’s name or booking photo because they are still a juvenile.

On July 25, hundreds of people gathered at a popup birthday party in an open field on private property near Hale and Miramonte avenues, authorities said. The party had been promoted on social media and organizers did not have a permit.

Shortly after 10pm, sheriff’s deputies responded to the gathering for reports of a disturbance, and arrived to find partygoers hurrying to leave after several gunshots had been fired.

The shooter or shooters killed Desiderio Romero V, 18, of San Jose, and injured six other people at the party, police said.

In the weeks after the shooting, community members submitted tips, photos and videos through a digital tip line established by the FBI. That information provided detectives with evidence that helped identify the suspected shooter who was arrested Aug. 17, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s statement did not say if the arrested Salinas teen was the only suspect in the shooting.

“We’re deeply grateful to the community members who stepped forward and shared what they knew,” said Sheriff Robert Jonsen. “Their willingness to speak up, along with the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement partners and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, has helped move this case closer to justice for the victims and their families.”