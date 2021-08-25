San Jose City Council OKs Mask Mandate in Unanimous Vote

Despite protests by anti-mask activists that briefly disrupted Tuesday's San Jose City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved a mandate that would require attendees of events with 50 or more people at city-owned facilities to show proof of vaccination.

The mandate was proposed by Mayor Sam Liccardo and will impact attendees and staff at facilities like the SAP Center, San Jose McEnery Convention Center and the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts.

“This action will reduce the risk of 'super spreader' events in our community that can dramatically increase infections and hospitalizations,” Liccardo said in a statement. “We must listen to the science and the data, and right now, the data clearly tells us that vaccination provides our safety path to the other side of this pandemic.”

Dozens of anti-maskers, who predictably did not wear masks in the council chambers, forced the city council to take a recess as they tried to get unmasked attendees out.

Photos posted on different social media platforms show attendees holding signs that read "my body, my choice," or "What next? Mandating Proof of Vaxx to vote?"

Liccardo has said the mandate would not be effective immediately as venue operators would need time to adjust in order to adhere to the new rule.