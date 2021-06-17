Concert and Event Tickets to be Raffled in Santa Clara County as COVID-19 Vaccination Incentives

In case you haven’t yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, new incentives and possible prizes are piling up to offer you encouragement.

As of today, county health officials reported that vaccination levels had passed a couple of milestones. The number of fully vaccinated county residents 12 years and older surpassed 70%, and the number of residents 16 years and older who have received at least their first vaccine dose topped 81%, one day after pandemic restrictions across the state were lifted, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Seeking even higher participation, the County of Santa Clara, the SAP Center, the Golden State Warriors, and the City of San José announced they were partnering to offer free tickets to area events and other prizes to new participants in the county’s aggressive vaccination program.

More than 100 tickets to upcoming events and other prizes will be raffled off from among all people who get a COVID-19 vaccine at select county-run vaccination sites in the next few weeks.

Tickets to the Golden State Warriors, Harry Styles, the Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber and other artists will be given away. Different prizes will be raffled off every week. Each Wednesday, beginning June 23 and continuing to July 28, eight to 10 winners will be announced, officials said this week.

Anyone can enter the raffle by getting vaccinated at the following county-run sites: Overfelt High School, the County Fairgrounds Expo Hall, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Valley Specialty Center, Levi’s Stadium (through June 24), Mountain View Community Center, or Gilroy High School. Pop-up clinics are not included in the raffle.

“We’re very excited to partner with the SAP Center, the Warriors, and the City of San José on these raffles,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez in a statement. “At this point in the pandemic, getting the vaccines should be fun and easy for everyone who is eligible. We hope that this raffle incentivizes people who haven’t yet gotten their vaccine to do so.”

Individuals who have already been vaccinated will be eligible for the raffle if they bring proof of vaccination and accompany an unvaccinated person to a county-operated clinic for a vaccine.

“Even at this phase of the pandemic, where many look forward to brighter days ahead, it’s vital that we remain vigilant about vaccinations,” said San José Mayor Sam Liccardo. “While we have made great progress, we must continue to push and get all our youngest residents vaccinated. I’m grateful to our community partners for stepping up to encourage all San Joseans to get their shot.”

“People who aren’t vaccinated are still very susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, COVID-19 Vaccine Officer for the County of Santa Clara. “It’s important for everyone in the county who is eligible to get the vaccine. We hope this opportunity will encourage people to do the right thing and get vaccinated for their safety and for the safety of our entire community.”

A raffle will take place every Wednesday at 2pm from June 23 to July 28 on the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department’s Instagram Live (@scc_publichealth) feed. The full schedule for drawing dates and tickets is below. The schedule is subject to change.

Follow Twitter for updates: @HealthySCC

or, County of Santa Clara Website: sccgov.org/coronavirus

Public Health Facebook:.facebook.com/sccpublichealth