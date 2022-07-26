Continued Oak Fire Smoke Prompts Extension of Air Quality Advisory Through Wednesday

The Bay Area Air Quality District is extending an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke through Wednesday, July 27.

Winds are forecast to transport smoke from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County into the Bay Area through Wednesday; however, the smoke is expected to remain aloft.

Smoky, hazy skies may be visible across the Bay Area and the smell of smoke is possible at higher elevations. Air quality is forecast to be in the good to moderate range on the air quality index and pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect.

The district will be closely monitoring air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from this and other fires.

If the smell of smoke is present, it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure. If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD.

Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

