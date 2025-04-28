Chavez-Lopez and Tordillos Will Face Off in June for District 3 Seat

The recount of the San Jose City Council District 3 election has been completed, and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters today certified the election results: Anthony Tordillos will move on to face top vote-getter Gabby Chavez-Lopez in a June 24, 2025 Special Runoff Election.

The recount of the April 8 Special Election, required by the narrow margin at the close of regular vote tallies, showed Chavez-Lopez with 2,712 votes, Tordillos with 2006 votes and Matthew Quevedo with 2000 votes.

“Every vote counts, regardless of the size of the election – from nationwide federal elections to local elections like this one,” said Acting Registrar of Voters Matt Moreles, in announcing the final tally. “We make a tremendous effort to ensure that every election is fair, inclusive, accurate and transparent.”

The final turnout for this Special Election totaled 9,107 ballots cast, representing 19.25% of the 47,307 registered voters in District 3.

The official canvass was conducted by the registrar to complete the official counting of all qualified ballots. Ballot envelopes with missing or mismatched signatures were “cured” and a manual tally was conducted for one percent of the precincts in the election.

During the official canvass, preliminary election results triggered an automatic recount, where the margin of victory for second place was less than 0.25% of the total number of ballots cast or less than 25 votes.

The official election results and detailed reports focusing on overall turnout, turnout by precinct, and more can be found on the ROV website at www.sccvote.org.

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.