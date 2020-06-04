Better Mask Up: Face Coverings Now Mandatory in San Jose

Anyone stepping outside in San Jose better mask up.
As of this week, face coverings are now mandatory in the South Bay’s largest city. The rule adopted earlier this week by the City Council mirrors that of Santa Clara County, which enacted its own mandate a few weeks prior.
The San Jose council adopted the requirement—proposed last month by Vice Mayor Chappie Jones and Councilman Sergio Jimenez—in a 10-1 vote Tuesday. District 9 Councilwoman Pam Foley was the only one who opposed the policy.
The ordinance defines face coverings as cloth, shields, T-shirts or other fabrics that masks nose and mouth. Under the new rules, people must wear masks while inside business, obtaining healthcare, engaging in infrastructure work or using public transit.
City Attorney Rick Doyle noted that the main difference between the city’s law and the county’s is that San Jose also requires masks for anyone standing in line at the store.
Denizens will not expected to wear a mask while exercising.
“This ordinance is not going to require you to wear a face cover when you go to your mailbox, when you go hiking or ride your bike or when you’re by yourself,” Jones assured. “It only applies when you’re in a group of people and you’re not a safe distance away from those people that you would be required to wear a face mask.”
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said the new rule is “imperative” to safely reopen the economy. Earlier this week, health officials announced that outdoor dining and indoor retail would be allowed to commence starting Friday. “I really do believe that we’ve got to give everyone every tool possible to insure we can manage and reduce the potential spread that we can get people back to work,” the mayor said.
As for Foley, she explained that while she supports wearing face coverings in public, she had concerns about the policy’s enforceability. “As important as I think a mask is, and how I have my own personal choice about wearing a mask, I’m hesitant to implement another law that the SJPD will have to enforce—even though I know they have said they’re not going to enforce it” she said.
Studies have shown that wearing face covering can lessen the amount of aerosol droplets expelled when a person breathes or coughs. While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially advised against masks for the general public, health officials changed that guidance in early April after finding evidence that the coronavirus can be spread by asymptomatic people as well.
Nude face is the new black skin. Cops give you dirty looks, but generally do nothing unless they choose to employ the “useful tool” (law) for selective enforcement. Ordinary people look away or call you names and treat you like dirt.
With the virus cat is out of the bag now, only two things can stop this virus: mass vaccinations of at least 70% of the population, or herd immunity. Everything else is a waste of time at best. They’re just vurtue signaling placebos by a do-nothing Mayor, who wants to be seen as ‘doing something’ after the horse is out of the barn.
An effective vaccine won’t be available before 2021, and administering at least 250,000,000 jabs will take us at least into 2022. If the Mayor makes these useless face masks mandatory until then, pictures of masked San Jose residents will be featured in other cities News Of The Weird stories by then.
Contact tracing, face masks, social distancing are witchcraft; panic indulgences that will only delay herd immunity, if that’s what ends up stopping this virus. And that’s the most likely scenario, given the delay in producing and administering an effective vaccine.
So why not let it run it’s course, while protecting the elderly and those with conditions that make them more susceptible to Covid-19? Everyone else under the age of 70 will be able to deal with this virus like they do with the seasonal flu.
That’s much safer than predicting the future, which is what Liccardo is doing with his mandatory face masks rule; betting the farm on a vaccine, when the most likely outcome is that herd immunity will stop this virus (or maybe the November election, if Biden manages to stumble into the White House since 90% of this panic is being generated by that unlikely scenario).
Finally, San Jose has a City Manager that does what the Mayor and Council were elected to do: administer the city. Since the City Manager does that now, why not let her make these decisions?
If she’s right, the Mayor can claim credit for it like he does for everything else she does that ends well. And if she’s wrong, he’s got a handy scapegoat.
Win-win!
That’s a lot less risky than Sam attempting to predict the future, no?
“ So why not let it run it’s course, while protecting the elderly and those with conditions that make them more susceptible to Covid-19?“ Because they can. If the ordinance had stayed the way it was originally proposed, SJPD might as well have parked outside our home to warn or fine us. We would have provided plenty of cold water for them and even snacks. This ordnance is unenforceable. It’s only symbolic. What a joke. Enough is enough!
The City Council deliberations over the mask-mandate ordinance on May 19 and again on June 2 make clear that the City of San Jose has no intention of actually enforcing it. Police Chief Eddie Garcia said on May 19 that it cannot be widely enforced and that no other Bay Area municipality is enforcing a similar ordinance. Mayor Sam Liccardo said on May 19 he does not care whether the ordinance is enforced or not, and on June 2 he admitted he had not even read the ordinance.
If you actually read the ordinance adopted, N-95 medical masks are expressly disallowed but homemade masks using “rubber bands” are allowed.
Additionally, the City of San Jose has no legal authority to enact a mask ordinance more onerous than that of the County health director. The State of California has authority to combat the pandemic (consistent with the U.S. Constitution), and the County health director’s authority to go further than the State is pursuant to express State delegated authority (again, consistent with the Constitution). The City of San Jose has no delegated authority and is therefore preempted from acting altogether in imposing emergency health decrees.
This ordinance is not about public health, it’s about virtue-signaling politics.
> The City of San Jose has no delegated authority and is therefore preempted from acting altogether in imposing emergency health decrees.
> This ordinance is not about public health, it’s about virtue-signaling politics.
Thanks for the explanation.
Mandating masks when everything is opening up just made no sense.
I think this illustrates the instinctual behavior of local politicians: “When you don’t know what to do, do something and take credit for whatever good happens.”
