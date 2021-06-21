Today is Make Music San Jose Day: Opera, Jazz and More, Online

Make Music San José 2021, San José’s community-curated celebration of music returns today with a mixture of online and in-person performances. Make Music San José is celebrated annually on the summer solstice to coincide with festivities in more than 1,000 cities worldwide as part of Make Music Day.

From noon to 6pm, the Make Music San José website will be converted into a virtual stage, featuring community-hosted channels with creative content and live performances by local artists.

Highlights for Make Music San José 2021 on June 21 include:

Performances by Opera San José at the Winchester Mystery House.

Live streams from San José’s SoFA neighborhood hosted Content Magazine/SV Creates, SoFA Market, MACLA, and the School of Rock.

San Jose Jazz will also be hosting a channel featuring highlights from their popular breakroom series, and a performance by jazz guitarist Mason Razavi.

School of Arts and Culture at the Mexican Heritage Plaza will be streaming performances from their theater and garden featuring local favorites Bloco do Sol, Jackie Gage, Los Lupeños de San José, and San José Taiko.

For fun activities to do at home with kids, the San José Public Library Early Education program and the Children’s Discovery Museum have both designed a series of music-themed projects in honor of Make Music San José. The full schedule is available on the Make Music San José website.