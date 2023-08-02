Festa Raising Money for Italian Flood Victims

The Italian American Heritage will set up collection stations at this weekend’s Festa celebration in San Jose to raise money for a Faenza Flood Relief Fund to help victims of the deadly flooding that devastated parts of northern Italy in May.

Among those affected by the flooding are the Flag Twirlers who performed at the 2019 Festa.

“Many strong friendships developed between the flag twirlers, host families, and IAHF members, [which] …continue to this day,” Festa organizers said in an announcement today. “That is why the floods resonate with our community – this is our way to help and respond in friendship with Faenza.”

The IAHF said it is contributing $1,000.00 to the fund.

The live music, food and fun at the 41st annual Italian Family Festa San Jose is Aug. 5-6, at History Park 1650 Senter Road.

There is no admission, and limited free parking is available nearby.

People can also send a check to the IAHF with the notation “Faenza Flood Relief” or donate online at https://form.jotform.com/231697591537166. Monies collected will go directly to the Comune di Faenza.