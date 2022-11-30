Lingerie Company Agrees to Pay $1.2 Million to Settle Consumer Protection Lawsuit

Lngerie company Lavender Lingerie LLC, dba Savage X Fenty, will pay a total of $1,200,000 to settle a consumer protection lawsuit for misleading consumers.

The lawsuit, filed on August 9, 2022, was brought by the Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Diego, and Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Offices, and the Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office. They alleged that Lavender Lingerie LLC did not clearly disclose automatic charges resulting from VIP member- ships. Prosecutors also alleged that the lingerie website did not get the proper consent or give proper notices for the automatic renewal charges, falsely advertised the ability to use store credit, and misled the public over the prices of its products, which include bras, underwear, sleepwear and loungewear.

“Consumers have a right to know up front what they are paying for and how often,” said Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Deng. “Businesses have a duty to be transparent about their automatic renewal charges.”

Under California law, online businesses that market to consumers need to disclose all automatic renewal charges “clearly and conspicuously,” whether it is part of a subscription, membership, or other recurring fee.

As part of the settlement, Savage X Fenty will pay $1 million in civil penalties, $50,000 in investigative costs, and $150,000 in restitution. The restitution will be paid to previous or present California VIP members who did not “Skip the Month” or purchase an item after their initial membership enrollment, canceled their membership and did not receive a refund for the VIP membership charges. Notices will be sent to eligible customers by a third-party claim administrator.

