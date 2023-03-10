Adobe Video and 3D Technologies To Be Center Stage at the 2023 Oscars

As Academy Awards night draws closer, Adobe revealed today that 10 Oscar-nominated films used Adobe creative applications to bring their stories to life – including three Oscar-nominated documentaries, and box-office hits ranging from "Everything Everywhere All at Once" to "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Top Gun: Maverick."

The San Jose-based tech firm said that filmmakers used Adobe Creative Cloud applications including Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator and Frame.io to edit, create and collaborate from anywhere – along with Adobe Substance 3D to produce photo- and hyper-realistic 3D objects and effects.

“We’re proud to empower Oscar-nominated filmmakers to bring the world’s greatest stories to life with the leading platform of creative applications and services in Adobe Creative Cloud and the Substance 3D collection,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president, Creative Cloud at Adobe. “Adobe continues pushing the boundaries of innovation to unlock the future of filmmaking, empowering our customers to create in new mediums and collaborate in new ways, from anywhere.”

Adobe Creative Cloud and Substance 3D applications have also played major roles in the creation of globally popular and influential films, including the Star Wars and Spider-Man franchises, "Frozen 2," "The Batman" and "Blade Runner 2049."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honored Adobe with a Scientific Technical Award for Substance 3D Designer’s contributions in visual effects and animation. This is Adobe’s third Scientific and Engineering Award, including After Effects and Photoshop’s 2018 recognition for their impacts on motion design and digital painting.

At the 2023 Eddie Awards, film editors who used Premiere Pro were honored for editing, including Best Edited Feature Film "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Best Edited Single Camera Series "The Bear," Best Edited Non-Script Series "VICE" and Best Edited Animated Series "Love Death and Robots."