SV411 Podcast: Rep. Zoe Lofgren on Trump’s Mental Instability

In this week’s SV411 podcast, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren speaks with San Jose Inside editor Josh Koehn about President Donald Trump’s instability, her resolution to get him a mental and physical evaluation, the fight to protect dreamers after the rescission of DACA, and who she thinks is ready to lead the Democratic Party come 2020 (hint: Al Franken).
If all you came for is the politics, skip ahead to the 13:30 mark.
Other issues discussed include the Alternative Press Expo taking place this weekend at the Convention Center, the billionaire-backed senior housing initiative and other local arts and entertainment events. Please let us know what you think of the program, and feel free to offer up suggestions for future guests. Thanks for listening.
“Zoe: I’ve never had a private meeting with the president, so it’s not based on that.”
Usually to give a diagnosis, doctors have to be within touching distance of the patient. They also require many years of medical school training, neither of which Zoe has done.
BTW Josh, Podcasts are so late 90s. Just do a youtube so we can see your pretty face.
Try court
sore losers. they will say or do anything
Mr. Newsroom:
How about just about anyone banned by Twitter or on Anti-FA’s silencing list or anyone who needs $500,000 or more of “security protection” to speak at Berkeley.
Or, how about anyone whose speeches are so alarming to Sam Liccardo and Police Chief Eddie Garcia that the coppers are fearful and are ordered to stand in tight little knots and not make eye contact for their own safety.
Isn’t this story listed under “News”? Seems more like propaganda to me….