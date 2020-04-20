Santa Clara County Updates Covid-19 Reporting Methods

Santa Clara County public health officials have changed the way they report new cases of Covid-19 on its online data dashboard.

Previously, the county documented new cases by the date that positive results were reported to the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange (CalREDIE) system. Now, each case will be reported to coincide with the date on which its test was conducted.

“This adjustment provides dates that more closely represent the timing of the spread of the virus in Santa Clara County,” according to a county press release announcing the change. “The update in methodology today does not change the general progression of our case counts over time, but moves up the dates by a few days to be closer to when individuals may be developing symptoms.”

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 1,922 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 83 deaths. The county noted that it did not report the number of new cases or deaths over the weekend “due to a data updated in the Reportable Disease Information Exchange, managed by the California Department of Public Health.”

So far, 19,463 people have been tested in Santa Clara County through both public and private labs, which comprises a 9.88 percent positive test rate. The average turnaround time to get results is approximately 1.9 days.

Related

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase.