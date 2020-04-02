‘Zoom Bombers’ Shout Epithets, Flash Obscene Images in VTA’s Virtual Board Meeting

Tonight’s Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) board meeting was crashed by so-called “Zoom bombers,” hackers who yelled the N-word, projected a swastika and flashed pornographic images onto the screen.

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the country, schools and government agencies alike have taken meetings online using videoconferencing software from San Jose-based Zoom. But while the technology allows government agencies to abide by open-meeting laws while practicing social distancing, there have been concerns about “Zoom bombers” disrupting meetings.

During public comment at tonight’s VTA board meeting, multiple people started yelling the N-word over the video chat. Shortly after, four to five video non-board members popped up on the screen using San Jose Councilman Lan Diep’s name while the D4 rep was logged on in a separate window.

One of the Zoom bombers plastered a Nazi flag on the screen while another played a clip featuring graphic nudity. Another screamed “let me see your p*ssy” before the VTA cut the audio and kicked out the intruders.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, the board chair, apologized to her colleagues and the public immediately after the incident. “I’m sorry for that mess everybody,” she said. “I particularly want to apologize to the speakers for having such a really hateful set of spewings.”

A spokesperson for VTA was not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase.