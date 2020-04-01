Number of COVID-19 Cases in Santa Clara County Nears 1,000

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County is nearing 1,000.

Public health officials reported 66 new cases this afternoon, bringing the total up to 956—a 255 percent increase over last week. Two more people have also died from complications of the upper respiratory infection, placing the local death toll at 32.

On Tuesday, Bay Area health officials announced that they would extend the region-wide shelter-in-place order to May 3 in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Even though we were making progress and slowing the spread of COVID-19, it’s apparent we have to do even more,” Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said during a briefing this morning.

While Bay Area officials have indicated that the oft-cited curve has started to bend downward, widespread testing is still not being conducted in Santa Clara County. As of March 22, just 647 people had been tested at county-run labs.

But without ramping up diagnostic assays, local officials won’t be able to see just how far the coronavirus has spread throughout Silicon Valley.

Santa Clara County Executive Jeff Smith said last week that as many as 10,000 people in the county of 1.9 million could be infected with the virus, while San Jose Deputy City Manager Kip Harkness said the number could be as high as 19,000.

Related

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase.