Santa Clara Co. Converts Events Center into Overflow Hospital

The 21,604-square-foot Santa Clara Convention Center hall was supposed to be packed with virtual reality geeks browsing exhibits on spatial computing and artificial intelligence at the annual Augmented World Expo.

But like every other booking at the event center, the high-tech conference originally scheduled for this week, was called off as part of a widespread lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, three massive halls at the 302,000-square-foot facility by Levi’s Stadium, looks more like a military ops hub. Instead of vendors booths, there are 250 cots draped in white sheets. At the foot of each bed is a plastic-wrapped yellow emergency blanket.

Santa Clara County public health officials took a handful of reporters on a tour of the facility to show where the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is setting up overflow capacity for people on the mend from COVID-19.

Dr. Jennifer Tong, who’s leading the county’s surge plan for all local hospitals, said she expects patients to start filling the beds by next week.

“The mission of this medical station is to help ensure our hospitals have the capacity to care for our sickest patients,” she said. “And so, therefore, patients who are COVID-positive who are well enough to leave the hospital but don’t have otherwise have a safe place to return can come here for ongoing care.”

A few-dozen Air National Guard officers who’d been setting up beds since about 7am were still adding row upon row of the reclining cots behind her. The fatigues-clad crew stretched sheets over the metal cots as colleagues carried equipment across the hall in yellow forklifts and hoisted chairs to place at multiple nursing stations.

Dr. Tong said the patients assigned to the overflow hospital would probably stay for two to three weeks after being discharged from the hospital. And because it’s a low-acuity setting, they won’t require ventilators.

Related

Jennifer Wadsworth is the news editor for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @jennwadsworth.