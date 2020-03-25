Report: Half of All Patients at San Jose Kaiser May Have COVID-19

Roughly half of all patients at the San Jose Kaiser hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 or are suspected to have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

That’s according to Kaiser Permanente Executive Vice President Dr. Stephen Parodi, an infectious disease expert who dropped the bombshell in a recent interview with Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Editor-in-Chef Howard Bauchner about the hospital chain’s surge plans.

“Our San Jose facility in California actually has almost half of the hospital filled either with COVID-confirmed or persons under investigation,” Parodi reportedly told the author of the medical journal piece. “So we’ve literally had to revamp the hospital to make sure that we’ve got enough capacity from a personnel standpoint. Because to provide the care to these patients requires resource intensive personnel.”

Parodi, who leads Kaiser’s national pandemic response effort, said in the March 19 discussion that the South Bay facility’s intensive care unit maxed out with just COVID-19 patients, forcing the hospital to set up another area to care for regular ICU wards.

Santa Clara County has one of the highest concentrations of coronavirus infections in California, with the confirmed case tally reaching 459 and the death toll going up to 17, according to public health authorities. Of those who tested positive, 137 remain hospitalized. But a lack of available tests keep the official count deceptively low.

County Executive Jeff Smith said earlier this week that it’s safe to say that at least 10,000 of the nearly 2 million people who live in his jurisdiction have already come down with the highly contagious respiratory disease. Deputy City Manager Kip Harkness on Tuesday said the number could be up to 19,000—and counting.

Parodi told the medical journal reporter that doctors are seeing more than just elderly patients sickened by the pulmonary disease. Many young COVID-19 patients are unable to breathe on their own, requiring doctors to place them on mechanical ventilators that push air into their inflamed lungs. Once a coronavirus patient ends up in the ICU, Parodi said they typically require about two weeks of mechanical ventilation.

“I think the jury’s still out about who is actually going to end up being the cohort that ends up in the hospitals,” the Kaiser exec said. “We have people that are as young as in their 30s and 40s who have clinically deteriorated and required mechanical ventilation.”

Karl Sonkin, Kaiser’s South Bay spokesman, declined to comment on the interview for now, but said the company plans to release a statement soon.

